It’s cold outside. So cancel all your plans, stay in your trackies, curl up on the couch and get your Netflix remote ready.

While you could spend your couch hours watching re-runs of Gilmore Girls or powering through the latest season of Orange Is The New Black (we can personally recommend both of those options) you could also – GASP – learn something in the process.

Yep, we’re obsessed with soaking up ALL THE KNOWLEDGE from our TV screens, thanks to the endless amounts of documentaries on Netflix.

If you’re new to this whole “using Netflix to become a smarter person” thing, we’ve got you covered.

Here are seven documentaries you should add to your Watch List ASAP to get you started:

1. The Hunting Ground

If Brock Turner's sentencing made you angry, then you need to watch this documentary. It's an exposè on the horrifying culture of sexual assault on US college campuses, and the cover-ups instituted by the colleges themselves. It makes for haunting viewing, and is a must-watch for all women.

2. Blackfish

This film, about the controversial capture and display of killer whales, focuses on a whale named Tilicum, an orca held by SeaWorld. The documentary sparked a huge public backlash against the marine park, prompting them to end its orca breeding programs and phase out live performance using the whales.

3. Cowspiracy

Don't really consider yourself an environmentalist? That doesn't matter. I was hounded for weeks by everyone I knew that had watched Cowspiracy, telling me that it would "change the way I viewed my food". I found myself completely drawn into the story of one man's journey to discover the true path to sustainability. Not to be paired with cheese.

4. The True Cost