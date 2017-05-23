Doctors warn against the birth trend that could cause infection in newborn babies.

Doctors have warned that a new birth trend that involves leaving the umbilical cord attached to a newborn could have hidden dangers for babies.

During a ‘lotus birth’, otherwise known as umbilical non-severance, the umbilical cord is left attached to the placenta until it falls off on its own. It’s heralded by some as a more “natural” option that eases a baby’s transition from the womb to the world.

Some argue that leaving the baby attached to the placenta for as long as possible can also give the child an extra supply of nutrients and stem cells. Advocates of the birthing method also believe cutting the umbilical cord puts unnecessary stress on a newborn.

After the birth, the cord and placenta are placed in a container which is carried around with the infant, until it falls away naturally up to ten days later.

But experts are warning against the trend, saying it can lead to bacteria and infection, putting newborns at risk.

LISTEN: On Mamamia Out Loud, Jessie Stephens shares why giving birth is her biggest fear. Post continues…

“If left for a period of time after the birth, there is a risk of infection in the placenta which can consequently spread to the baby,” a spokesperson from The British Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said.

“The placenta is particularly prone to infection as it contains blood. Within a short time after birth, once the umbilical cord has stopped pulsating, the placenta has no circulation and is essentially dead tissue.