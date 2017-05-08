Doctor couple found murdered in luxury home with message written on the walls in blood.

Members of the Boston medical community have been left in shock after two of their colleagues – who were engaged – were found brutally murdered in their luxury penthouse apartment on Friday night.

Dr Richard Field, 49, and his fiancé Dr Lina Bolanos, 38, were found dead in their 11th floor apartment in South Boston at around 8:45pm on Friday.

Police officials told the Boston Globe the couple’s hands had been tied and their throats slit.

One of the officials said the couple’s murderer had written a message of retribution in blood on the wall of the luxury apartment, and photographs of the two doctors had been cut up and destroyed.

In his final moments, Dr Field had managed to sent a text to a friend urging for help, but when police arrived, it was already too late.

Police said when they arrived at the apartment, 30-year-old Bampumim Teixeira opened fire on them. He was hit, but not killed, by police and was taken to hospital for treatment.