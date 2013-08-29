How to pronounce every fancy-pants fashion and beauty brand.

By NICKY CHAMP

GIF is pronounced jif, quinoa is pronounced keen-wa and Ksubi is pronounced.. what now?

If you’ve ever asked for a product at a beauty counter only to have a staff member look at you blankly before a penny eventually drops and you’re corrected on your mispronunciation with a haughty laugh (while you suffer a slow, painful social death), you are most definitely not alone.

I mean, I think even the staff at L’Occitane must get it wrong sometimes.

As a beauty writer attending product launches is a phonetic minefield. I’ve most definitely mispronounced even my most favoured beauty brands at times and I’m actually embarrassed to find out now Kerastase is actually pronounced Kirra-STARSS, which means I’m retrospectively cringeing about a conversation I had with a hairdresser just this week. Gah.

BUT never be that person who mispronounces fashion labels or beauty brands again, thanks to this handy guide.

Caps equals where to put the emphasis.

Beauty

Aveda = ah-VAY-da

Bourjois = BOOJ-zwah

Bulgari = BULL-gar-ree

Chantecaille = Shan – teh – kigh

Diptyque = dip-TEEK

Dr. Hauschka = Dr. Howsh – kuh

Decleor Paris = deck-lee-OR

Guinot = GEE-no

Kerastase = Kirra-STARSS

Kevyn Aucoin = KEV-in Or-quawn

Korres = Core – ezz

Illamasqua = Ill-ah-mass-kah

Jurlique = Jerz-leek

Jojoba = hoh-hoh-ba

Kiehl’s = keels

L’Occitane = LOX-i-tayne

Lancome = Lan-cohm

Laura Mercier = LOH-ah mer-see-AY

Malin + Goetz = MAH-lin and geh-tz

Sisley (sis-lay)

Serge Lutens =SAIR-rzh LU-tahns

Shu Uemura = SOO oo-moo-ERAH

Shiseido = shi-SAY-doez

Stila = STEE-lah

St Tropez = Saint TROP-ay

Thierry Mugler = TEE-ary MOO-gler

And if you take fashion as seriously as Rachel “Just throw me in my coffin now with those earrings on” Zoe then you’ll know one slip up in pronouncing a label as important as Balenciaga will have your street cred going down with last season’s sneaker wedges.

Fashion

Anna Sui = ANN-a SWEE

Balenciaga = ba-en-SEE-ah-guh

Balmain = bahl-MAHN

Bassike = bay-SICK

Christian Louboutin = KRIS-chen LOO-boo-tahn

Givenchy = gee-VAHN-shee

Gucci = GOO-chee

Haute Couture = OAT KUH-tyur

Havaianas = HA-vee-AH-nahs

Hermes = er-MEZ

Issey Miyake = is-SEE mee-Yah-Kee

Ksubi = SOO-bee

Lacoste = la-COST

Ladakh = LA-duck

Lanvin – Lahn-VAHN

Louis Vuitton = Loo-ee VWEE-ton

Manolo Blahnik = ma-NO-lo BLAH-nick

Marchesa = mar-KAY-sah

Miu Miu = MEW MEW

Miuccia Prada = MYOO-cha PRA-da

Moschino = mo-SKEE-no

Prabal Gurung = PRAH-bal goo-ROONG

Proenza Schouler = pro-ENZA SKOO-ler

Swarovski = swar-OV-skee

Shakuhachi = sharc-HOO-ha-CHEE

Yves Saint Laurent = EVE sahn LO-rahn

Target = Tar-jay (obvs)

Have you ever butchered a fashion or beauty brand’s name? Tell us your worst.

