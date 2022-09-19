'Obviously a nod to Cruel Intentions.' All of Do Revenge's hidden references in one place.

The following story contains spoilers for Netflix's Do Revenge.

"My therapist says that hurt people hurt people, but I just don’t think that applies to teenage girls. I think sometimes they’re just evil."

So says Maya Hawke's character Eleanor in Netflix's eviscerating new teen comedy-drama, Do Revenge. The film, based loosely on Patricia Highsmith's 1950 psychological thriller Strangers on a Train, features Camilla Mendes as fallen queen bee Drea, and Hawke's new student Eleanor, who decide to "do revenge" on the people who have wronged them.

Hell hath no fury like a teenage girl scorned.

Director and co-writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson admits there are numerous Easter eggs in the film, as an ode to "the movies that I would go to Blockbuster and pray were in the store."

Here are the Easter eggs we were able to find.

Clueless.

The easiest reference to spot is 1995's Clueless. Firstly, there is Drea and Tara's (Alisha Boe) friendship, straight out of Clueless's playbook.

Cher (Alicia Silverstone) and Dionne (Stacey Dash) in Clueless and Tara (Alisha Boe) and Drea (Camilla Mendes) in Do Revenge.