One Girl is leading a social movement, and she's doing it in a dress.

By CHANTELLE BAXTER.

“I’ve been on the streets for two days. I’m desperate. I need $40 to pay for my school fees – can you help me?”

It was in that moment that a movement began. A movement that would spread across the globe and inspire thousands of people to wear a school dress, because they believe that every girl on the planet has the right to an education.

The little girl who started it all was called Brenda. I met her while travelling across East and West Africa. Brenda had been on the streets for two days – going door to door, asking for strangers for help to pay for her school fees. Her parents had passed away, and her grandmother was lucky to earn $2 a day – so this determined 14 year old girl took her future into her own hands.

In her time on the streets, she told us she’d been spat on, kicked and pushed out of the way – but she wasn’t giving up. She wanted an education more than anything else.

Brenda’s story is not unique.

66 million girls around the world are unable to go to school, simply because they’ve been born a girl.

We live in a world where 200 girls in Nigeria are kidnapped and tortured, simply because they wanted an education. Where little girls like Malala are shot in the head on their school bus for wanting to learn her ABC’s.

It’s insane to me that we live in a world where these kinds of things still happen. And we’re lucky enough to be living in a country where we have the ability to do something about it.

That’s why we created Do It In A Dress – a campaign to educate thousands of girls across Africa.

The idea is simple. You pick a challenge you can do in a girl’s school dress, and ask your friends and family to sponsor you to do it! Raising just $300 can help educate a girl for a year.