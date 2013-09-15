real life

Your latte cost more than her wedding.

Georgina and Sid on their wedding day

 

By ZOE CALEY

$1.56. That’s how much this couple’s wedding cost.

In other words, a brand new buy at the $2 shop would have been more expensive. To put this into context for you, the average wedding in Australia last year was between $36,700 (IBISWorld), and $48,296 (Bride To Be magazine).

That’s a minimum of $35,698.44 cents cheaper than average. One word: Impressive.

I have only been to two weddings. One cost around $50,000 was the whole shebang: upwards of one hundred guests, church, three course sit down meal, full band, expensive dress. You get my drift.

The other wedding I attended was the smaller $15,000 budget, quirky beach wedding where guests Instagram accounts were the official photographer and the dinner consisted of a variety of indulgent cocktails.

DIY jelly shots I can do

Quickly approaching is my third DIY wedding. And guess who’s in the bridal party (which we shall henceforth refer to as the arts and craft party). Yes, that would be me.

Delighted as I am by being given the honour of being part of the arts and craft party, I am a tiny bit apprehensive about the fact that I do not have a thifty, scrap-bookish bone in my body.

I do however, know how to make a strawberry into an edible jelly shot glass. Yep. Bring on the Hens Party.

Scottish couple, artist Georgina Porteous and singer-songwriter Sid Innes, were married in their backyard barn amongst bales of hay and hand picked flowers.

The couple who needed to save money opted for a DIY wedding which turned into an obsession to keep the cost down to as little as possible.

According to Ladyish.com, this is how they did it:

– asked friends and family to bring food rather than presents

– the priest donated his services

– the rings being handmade from antlers found in the garden

– the only cost (apart from the $109.67 legal marriage certificate) was the bride’s dress which she purchased for $1.56

– the groom wore a suit he already owned

Have a browse through some inspirational DIY wedding pics we have found.
085479287a1347fc4740e72bf20585d2.jpg
0e0c810cc4396c73956e5163a0077f58.jpg
11486cf0cbb7b7c89ededa0d1dcd1c35.jpg
2859084d0a3c7dbf676f83e0adda5bab.jpg
3bcb7e9466c91491f9f7a69b4539ddc1.jpg
3ff87764d6f8278d78d5ae8180a3e16d.jpg
58ff5337439f82b9bb17051a4c54cddd.jpg
5fce1a12cb148724d62fcb5e2d720722.jpg
7bd2715d96a789fbd02aecb2db0bded2.jpg
7d7047314500998b8f60cc01b572f62a.jpg
7dcc2d8c3ca6096dbe1298d66e388934.jpg
80350fddb044b288bb6252b31527a7fa.jpg
86ab997395afd8b29627c76dbd682e50.jpg
93c6aec95319cba509653e9bf83e883c.jpg
946ce715100603e1208f2f1c565da219.jpg
9aa876a9681873d04f8506dc8b4b4c7e.jpg
a1b611bde2d47bd69cb3fe25c1dfbdb7.jpg
a9bab9061e8b7f4e2515792516e41340.jpg
ae1e7ef2c5ae2ea7722dd761badaa91d.jpg
b123a73023545bd94434bc0e23203e83.jpg
b68702ff5483d581aeb15f99be042b53.jpg
bc5470dfedc0cac98a3a566d996de911.jpg
bc8e0f5b6eea142da9b0402c36cef1b8.jpg
d1cab79fae373f2459864705fc1ff3d2.jpg
f238cfc6d2510fc0a90e85d26d47a396.jpg
fb3a1aa6c374b6bf2f9d0cbe92919e75.jpg
fe078be9bf0c1c15ef705567a23cfbc2.jpg

What crafty DIY ideas have you seen or used at a wedding? Post a comment below and help a sister out.

Tags:
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

When Everyone Says "I Can't Believe You're Not Taken".

Love Life

The Anal Episode

Sealed Section
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???