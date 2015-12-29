How to divorce, celebrity-style.

By Gara Hoke Lacy for Divorced Moms.

In our celebrity-driven universe, the VIPS of the celeb set have become the arbiters of what makes the 24-hour news cycle. For example, the latest -Hollywood break-ups of Ben and Jennifer or, Miranda and Blake or, Gwen and Gavin. Even the big news outlets are reporting the collapse of these VIP marriages.

Whether it is the $100 million divorce, baby mama drama or the John and Kate Plus 8 saga, all have found headlines on the pages of countless tabloids and entertainment programs. Why? Because it’s big business, big money, big scandal. But a very un-Hollywood-like trend has taken place in the ranks of the celebrity divorce. No more he said/she said, headline-grabbing divorces, but instead, the idea of the child-centred, cooperative lifestyle has gained momentum.

Rather than rearranging the kids’ lives to accommodate the adult decision to separate, the focus becomes on maintaining the stability of the kids to lessen the dramatic changes and psychological impact of the breakup. Some scenarios include continuing to share a home, to be geographically nearby one another, to keep new partners out of the mix, to vacation together or to mediate instead of litigate.

In March 2014, actress Gwyneth Paltrow and musician Chris Martin announced their “conscious uncoupling” on Paltrow’s lifestyle website Goop after a decade of marriage. That specific terminology sprang up front and centre throughout the country, causing psychologists, marriage counsellors and commoners alike to discern, discuss and decipher what conscious uncoupling would look like.