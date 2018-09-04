EXPLAINER: We asked a lawyer how to file for divorce, should you ever need to.

How to file for divorce.

As Emerson mentioned, getting a divorce tends to be more about bringing together documents and filing them than sorting through the nitty gritty details of joint finances, property and children.

It's for this reason you can file a divorce application on your own, online, Australian Family Lawyers Senior Associate Maria Pejoski-Aleksovski told Mamamia.

"To file the divorce application, you need to have been separated for at least 12 months and in terms of the process itself, once the 12 months have lapsed, nowadays the divorce application is online-only. It's done through the Commonwealth Courts Portal, you register an account with them and it opens up a work space and easy prompts as to how to file a particular matter."

To file a divorce itself, you click 'file a new application' and select the option for divorce, you then have to go through a series of questions which include:

Personal and background information about both parties.

Basic information - name, date of birth, address etc.

Commencement dates of relationship, marriage, and separation.

Details of children, if applicable.

Current arrangements for children and how their needs are financially met.

Child support concerns.

Other paperwork you will need for the online divorce application:

Your marriage certificate - you can't apply for a divorce without a marriage certificate accessible to you, if you don't have the original or a certified copy of your certificate, it's wise to apply for one first before applying for divorce.

An affidavit of e-filing - a one-page document that you have sworn by either a lawyer or justice of the peace that says you are filing the divorce application online.

A court court brochure that parties are prescribed to have read - it's called Marriage, Families and Separation, and the court will ask whether you've read it or not.

Pejoski-Aleksovski said you're looking at around two to three months from the date of filing in terms of processing times and hearing scheduling.

"When there are no children, attendance at that court hearing isn't necessary because the court 'rubber stamps' the whole process as per Australia's no-fault divorce system. The only time when attendance is required is if the couple have children, so the court can make enquiries about how the children will be looked after."

"If you've engaged a lawyer, they would usually attend on your behalf so you don't have to physically be there."

After that court hearing, a divorce order is made on that day, but not granted until one month and one day after the hearing.

"It's a 'just in case you change your mind' cooling off period. During this time, you can seek that the divorce be reversed, but otherwise you will get a divorce order published in the Commonwealth Courts Portal which is confirmation of your divorce," Pejoski-Aleksovski said.

Explaining the no-fault divorce system.

A term you'll hear when talking about divorce is the 'no-fault system'. Established in Australian Law through the Family Law Act in 1975, the no-fault system is what differentiates divorce in Australia with what we see of it in international media, movies and TV shows.

"The no-fault system means the court doesn't need to know any of the intimate details of the breakdown of your marriage," Pejoski-Aleksovski.

Emerson added, "You don't have to show any evidence that there's been adultery or desertion or any other unreasonable behaviour, or any of those terms you hear from overseas. We just have an arrangement where if you can show you've been separated for 12 months, you can get a divorce."