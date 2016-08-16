Olympic diving duo break up over all-night sex session.

Content warning: This post will give you wild flashbacks to your Euro Contiki trip.

An Olympic diving duo has parted ways after an all-night sex romp led to the worst performance of their careers, a Brazilian newspaper reports.

Brazil’s Giovanna Pedroso and Ingrid Oliveira were already at odds with each other when they placed last in the 10-metre synchronised event on Day 4 of the Rio Olympics, their performance so poor it drew laughs from the crowd.

An enraged (and exhausted) Pedroso, 17, told Brazil’s O Globo newspaper that 20-year-old Oliveira booted her from their shared room in the Olympic Village the night before their event so she could get down and dirty with another athlete.

“I have been waiting for four years to be present at the Olympics,” the incensed teenager said. “And for her it was better to have fun and therefore threw me out of the room.”

The other party involved in Oliveira’s sexcapade is said to be compatriot canoeist Pedro Goncalves.

But an exhausted Pedroso said she’s had enough, and will not be competing alongside Oliveira again.

“Me and my coach have talked and after the Olympics, I will focus on my individual,” she said. “It’s good because I will not need to depend on anyone.”

Despite the hoopla, Oliveira is tight-lipped about what happened that night, telling O Globo: “My personal life, I do not speak about.”

