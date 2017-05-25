The girl in the side-eye meme is all grown up and we're freaking out.

A couple of years ago Chloe and her older sister Lily became internet sensations when their parents surprised them with a trip to Disneyland and posted their responses on YouTube.

Lily had the reaction one might expect of a small child told they’ll be skipping school to spend three days surrounded by actors purporting to be their favourite Disney characters… she burst into tears.

Chloe, on the other hand, was a little underwhelmed.

Since 2013, the video has been watched more than 15 million times and spawned a meme that’s basically just Chloe hating on stuff.

The girls have also clocked more than 699,000 followers on their shared Instagram account.

Anyway, the family recently went on holiday to Brazil and popped into the Google office in Sao Paulo where Chloe’s somewhat of a superstar.

Here she is looking a lot more grown up and standing next to an elevator with her face on it.

Here she is after signing a framed picture of her own mug.