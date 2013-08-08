Let’s face it: happily ever after is a bit of a stretch. I mean, who can expect to live the rest of their days totally content?

After Vancouver photographer Dina Goldstein saw her daughter become princess-obsessed, and then watched her mum be diagnosed with cancer, she got the idea to explore what might happen after the happy ending.

“The two events collided and made me wonder what a princess would look like if she had to battle a disease, struggle financially or deal with aging,” Goldstein told Cargoh. “Naturally they would have to deal with challenges that all modern woman face.”

The result is a series of provocative images of Disney princesses 20 years later, which show Cinderella as an alcoholic, Snow White as an exhausted mum in an unhappy marriage, and Belle a plastic surgery addict, among others.

“Good art creates conversation and discussion so I’m really pleased that my work has sparked some controversy,” Goldstein says.

Snow White

Some Prince Charming! Snow White is shown as an overwhelmed mum.

Rapunzel

Rapunzel loses her signature locks during chemo.

Prince Charming

Sleeping Beauty remains suspended in time while her Prince ages in a nursing home.

Princess & The Pea

Hoarding and obsession with stuff is explored in this Princess and the Pea shot.

Little Red Riding Hood

Is there a McDonald's in those woods? Little Red Riding Hood struggles with obesity.

Princess Jasmine

Princess Jasmine leaves palace life way behind as a soldier.

Cinderella

Cinderella drowns her disappointment in drink.

Belle

Belle struggles to hang on to her Beauty title with a little nip/tuck.

How do you feel about these images - too much?