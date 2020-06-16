It would be an understatement to say that I’m looking forward (read: dying) to travel the world again once the pandemic subsides. As someone who meticulously researches holidays that I’ll probably never go on just for fun, isolation has really forced me to ‘live in the moment’. (Yes, I can feel your eyes rolling at that sappy line.)

Although most Aussies are now allowed to plan local escapes in their own states, the recession means winter school holiday getaways aren’t a viable option for many of us right now.

So…how on earth do you entertain the kids then? If there’s one thing we learned from our recent hibernation, it’s that home can be a place of creativity and fun as well.

Inspired by the deep back catalogue of Disney+, we’ve planned seven easy, fun family nights in that feel like staycation itineraries to magical places far, far away. And they’ll entertain the kids for hours.

Now boarding: flight to Arendelle

Watch: Frozen 2 - As winter takes hold, there’s no better time to visit the Nordic-inspired seaside village of Arendelle, and for once get to embrace some snow while in Australia!

Make: Super simple snowflake paper craft will transform your lounge room into a Frozen wonderland.