7 important life lessons your kids can learn from Disney these school holidays.

Parents, you know the scene. It’s the school holidays, and you’ve done all the outings and parks and bike rides that you can possibly do.

You’re tired, and the kids are semi-tired, and you need a “home day”. But. You’re not comfortable with simply letting them hang out in front of absolutely anything. You wonder if there is somewhere online you can direct you kids where you know the content is not only safe for them, and will entertain them, but may actually also be constructive in their life education.

Well, there is: it’s called Disney on Stan.

The streaming giant actually has a dedicated page of 111 Marvel Studios and Disney titles, including old-school classics such as Bambi and Beauty and the Beast, newer titles like Ant Man and The Wasp and Big Hero 6, and TV series as diverse as Raven’s Home and Star Wars Rebels.

Now, for my picks. Any parent who grew up with Disney knows that the movie or TV show’s protagonist always has a challenge to face, then a lesson to learn, to help overcome the challenge and ultimately triumph. But there’s often other less obvious lessons, too.

Here are seven of my favourites I recommend revisiting on Stan:

Lesson for kids: no matter how bad things seem, don’t ever give up hope. And knowing how to do chores is an important life skill!

Lesson for parents: Cate Blanchett (who plays the wicked stepmother in this spectacular live-action version) is really one of the most versatile actors of our age.

Lesson for kids: good friends are everything.

Lesson for parents: yes, this movie is almost 24 years old; time flies when you're having fun, right? Revisit the whole Toy Story series before Toy Story 4 comes out.