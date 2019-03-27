The 7 most disgusting discoveries parents have made in their kids' bedrooms.

Warning: this post deals with graphic details. You may want to put your lunch away.

While kids are a blessing and as their parents, we love them, finding out the child you helped form has developed some disgusting habits can be best described confronting. It can also leave you contemplating what the hell have you’ve done wrong.

As was the case for me while I was putting my daughter to bed the other night, when she proudly showed off her ‘booger wall’ as she called it.

“It is where I put all my boogers,” she told me.

By looking at the wall near where her head rested, I could see she had been working on this snot mural for quite some time.

The Pollock booger design were in abundance and now in a very hardened state that made me think I would need a paint scraper or chisel to scrape them off.

While I was horrified by my finding, it turns out that my daughter’s work of art is not one of a kind. In fact, after doing some research, these gross discoveries are, in fact, quite commonplace.

So, put your food down, if you get queasy, look away. Here are the top seven most disgusting things parents have found in their kids’ bedrooms:

“A ‘dried snot tower,'” Kirtsen.

Like myself, my mum friend Kirsten had a similar booger experience.

“My son had made what he called a ‘dried snot tower’ on his window ledge,” Kirsten said.

“When I said we needed to get rid of it, he got so angry and refused to speak to me for two whole days.”

“My husband could smell something but couldn’t quite pinpoint what it was,” Melanie.

For Melanie it was a discovery from a different body orifice that shocked her husband one Saturday afternoon.