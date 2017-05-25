movies

The Dirty Dancing remake is really bad and we feel personally offended.

Dirty Dancing, the 1987 cult film, starring Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze, has had a remake and fans are not impressed.

An ABC version, which aired in the US on Wednesday night, has been slammed with poor reviews and a Twitter stampede of disappointment.

The Atlantic’s Sophie Gilbert called the remake, starring Abigail Breslin and newcomer Colt Prattes,  a “sad, strange production”.

“What was ABC thinking? How could a simple remake go so wrong?” she wrote in a review.

She said the script was “terrible”, adding it was “three hours you’ll never get back”.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Bachelor: The Finale 2019

Mamamia Recaps
ADVERTISEMENT

Lorraine Ali, from the Los Angeles Times, said that Baby should have stayed in the corner.

“If only it were good enough to take us out of our heads for an evening instead of reminding us why everything was better before, even cheesy dance movies,” she wrote.

Other reviews said the “unnecessary” reboot struggled to re-create the chemistry between Grey and Swayze in the original.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter was on fire with armchair reviewers –  with over a thousand people re-tweeting a post that said Grey and Swayze “deserved better”.

Others warned young viewers to watch the original movie instead.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast: We need to talk about the Twin Peaks revival

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???