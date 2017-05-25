The Dirty Dancing remake is really bad and we feel personally offended.

Dirty Dancing, the 1987 cult film, starring Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze, has had a remake and fans are not impressed.

An ABC version, which aired in the US on Wednesday night, has been slammed with poor reviews and a Twitter stampede of disappointment.

When you order it online Vs when it arrives….#DirtyDancing pic.twitter.com/lQ4FsWIkov — Bibble & Gubbles (@bibble8gubbles) May 25, 2017

Everyone on my timeline is asking why ABC didn’t cast better dancers.

Answer: real dancers know that you don’t mess with #DirtyDancing — Carolyn (@care4volleyball) May 25, 2017

The Atlantic’s Sophie Gilbert called the remake, starring Abigail Breslin and newcomer Colt Prattes, a “sad, strange production”.

“What was ABC thinking? How could a simple remake go so wrong?” she wrote in a review.

She said the script was “terrible”, adding it was “three hours you’ll never get back”.