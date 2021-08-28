In 2011, Amy Winehouse performed with her goddaughter. Three days later, she was found dead.

Dionne Bromfield was just six years old when she first met Amy Winehouse.

Her mother, Julie Din, who worked in the British music industry, couldn't get a babysitter. So she brought Bromfield to work with her.

Before long, Bromfield and Winehouse had bonded.

Video via MTV.

"[Our relationship] was very sweet, very innocent, and very honest," Bromfield told Mamamia.

"I was probably the youngest person around her, and I guess she could just be herself around me," she continued.

"I would never look at her as the outside world looked at her. I guess adults were aware of her status and magnitude, which sometimes changes your friendships and stuff. But I guess, with me... I didn’t really look at her as Amy with the beehive and the eyeliner."

As Bromfield and Winehouse grew closer, the musician became Bromfield's honorary godmother. The duo would go for walks, watch Countdown, do mini facials, and even cook together.

To Bromfield, Winehouse was one of her biggest supporters in life. And when she began showing an interest in music, Winehouse took her under her wing, taking on the role of music mentor.

"She supported me so much. I wouldn’t be talking to you if it wasn’t for her," Bromfield told Mamamia.

"I was singing with her one day and she was like, 'You can really sing.' And then she slowly started really pushing me in studio sessions and teaching me about writing and teaching me how to play guitar."

A few years later, when Winehouse launched her own record label, Lioness Records, Bromfield was the first artist that Winehouse signed.