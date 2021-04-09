Finding ways to spice up dinner is a constant battle. I’m tired of tofu, chickpeas, and don’t get me started on lentils.

I’m guessing you don’t generally reach for a punnet of raspberries or blackberries when you’re whipping up dinner, but hear me out: they’re good for you, they’re delicious and they add a certain ~zing~ to your everyday meals.

I’ve read that they also go great as a glaze or marinade for meat, so there’s a fun fact if that’s your thing.

And more traditionally, they make a mouth-watering addition to any dessert. But before you’re tempted to just stand at the fridge with the door open eating them by the handful (which yes, I have done too), try these super easy ways to incorporate them into dinner and dessert.

Recipe 1: Blackberry, nectarine and halloumi salad

Image: Supplied.

This salad is a perfect side dish or light dinner, and can be bulked up with almost any veggies you’d normally use in a salad. I also realised after I made this that would be amazing with walnuts.

You’ll need:

- A punnet of blackberries

- 2 ripe nectarines, sliced into segments

- A pack of halloumi

- Leafy greens

- Your choice of vinaigrette, like balsamic or red wine