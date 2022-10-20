From magic fried rice to her most popular fish dish: 3 RecipeTin Eats dinners you have to try.

If you've ever looked for a recipe to make online, there's a good chance you've seen or used one from the popular food blog, RecipeTin Eats.

Created by Sydney-based cook Nagi Maehashi, her hundreds of recipes - from Asian takeout at home to 10-minute weeknight winners - are easy to follow and delicious to eat.

Maehashi has recently released her debut cookbook, Dinner, which includes more than 150 of her best recipes, all with her signature simplicity and addictive flavours.

Here are three of the beloved cook's favourite foolproof dinner recipes, and why she wants you to try them.

1. Baked Fish with Lemon Cream Sauce.

Image: Supplied