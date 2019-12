Here’s a nice little riddle for your weekend: How many types of penises would you consider exist in the world? Maybe, like, two? Big and small?

Or, say, circumcised or non-circumcised?

On the off-chance we drew them for you – which, ahhh, we most definitely did – you’d assume that all of the penises in the world look like one of these two. Right? Right…?

We present the circumcised:

And the uncircumcised: