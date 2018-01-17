Definitive proof that time flies: 11 things that have drastically changed since 2008.

The funny thing with time is that when you think about it, 2008 doesn’t really seem that far long ago, and yet more than a decade has passed since 2008.

Just let that sink in for a little while. Ten years. Ten!

We know.

Whether you were still in high school, a freshie making your first career steps, babying over an adolescent that is now a young adult, or just living life in the time of vampires, sub-par reality television and digital camera selfies, a lot has changed since then.

Here are some of the most glaring differences.

Reality Television.

Somehow as a collective nation we survived without The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. The Block had been axed in 2004 and was awaiting its 2010 reboot, and MasterChef was still 12 months short of consuming the nation’s hearts and stomachs.

Instead the Biggest Loser was in its absolute ratings heyday. 2008 also saw the first year of So You Think You Can Dance and Australian Idol and X Factor were still kicking along.

Everybody was obsessed with Gossip Girl.

Without the combined powers of Netflix, Stan and Foxtel On Demand, there were only two or three shows that would seem to consume our attention at once. Bingeing had yet to enter our daily vernacular, and to watch more than three hours of television at once was frowned upon… weird.



However, there was one show are consumed both girls, teens and women and that was Gossip Girl.

Together we were mesmerised by the lives of these select Upper East Siders and all the brunches, shoes, headbands and drama of Blair Waldorf and Serene Van Der Woodsen.

People wore headbands…

Again, because of the Gossip Girl obsession as mentioned above, our love of Gossip Girl equated with the resurgence of headbands, and in this case, the bigger the better.