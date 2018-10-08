"I made these natural skincare swaps in my everyday beauty routine and haven't looked back."

Taking a walk down the beauty aisle can be overwhelming to say the least. With an avalanche of skincare products coming at you from all shelves, it’s no wonder you can often feel confused about what direction to take with your everyday routine (I know I do).

So when it comes to skincare, what exactly is the difference between a synthetic product and natural product? Most of us know that toxins in one way or another aren’t good for us. So if we’re careful not to put them in our bodies… why do we continue to put them on our skin?

One of the biggest beauty assumptions is that for a skincare product to ‘work’ it needs to be ‘active’ and as such, contain harsh chemicals. This just isn’t true.

Natural products and ingredients can be just as potent and can help relieve a number of skincare concerns when you use the right products, whether it be for a skin irritation or just an everyday routine.

One brand I’ve been using lately is Sukin, which is the number one natural skincare brand in Australia. These products are good for sensitive skin types and can relieve irritations that are often caused by artificial fragrances, alcohol, parabens and synthetic foaming agents. They can also be great for targeting acne-prone skin as they don’t strip the skin of their natural oils like some traditional skincare products can.

So how does it work in practice? I swapped out some of the synthetic skincare products in my beauty cupboard and replaced them with their natural alternative to put the difference to the test:

My regular cleanser contains two of the most common parabens; methylparaben and polyparaben. These are often used to prevent the growth of bacteria, mould and yeast in cosmetic products but can cause irritation to the eyes and skin, which we don’t want.

So, Sukin Sensitive Cleansing Gel is my first swap. To start, I love a good pump bottle as it means I don’t have to fiddle with lids and caps and I don’t go through a heap of my product as the amount I use on my face is always the same. I use one pump, lather it between my hands and massage it into my skin. It already feels much more soothing on my skin.

I have quite oily skin, so I like that the Sukin Sensitive Cleansing Gel foams up but it’s still super gentle thanks to natural ingredients such as green tea, chamomile and cucumber. My skin feels clean, but not tight or dry afterwards. Win.