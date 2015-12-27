"How I learned the difference between having needs and being 'needy'."

Image via Parks and Recreations/NBC.

Whether it be romantic relationship, a friendship or a familial bond, dealing with needy people can be draining, exhausting and emotionally depleting.

But we all have needs, that is for sure.

We have basic needs of shelter, warmth and nourishment. We also all possess the need to give love and receive love. This need can become demented when we don’t authentically honour it. When we deny our need of love, it manifests in neediness.

What is the difference you may wonder?

A person who accepts their need for love will appear whole unto themselves. A person who denies their need for love will appear as is they need something to complete them. They are not satisfied with who they are and therefore feel that someone or something else will be able to give them what they need to feel whole.

I was on my way home a few weeks ago, halfway up the long set of stairs that lead to my cabin, thinking about how it was going to be so cold inside because there had been no fire all day. I would have to cook myself dinner after a long day of running my own business and eat alone while I tried to quickly raise the temperature of my home. I cried out in my own head, “I just want someone to take care of me, I’m tired of being a strong independent woman!”

Instantly I answered my own cry. “I love being a strong independent woman and I need someone to take care of me!”

In that moment, I realised I can exist in both of these realities.

I can take care of myself—and I can be taken care of. But first, I need to discern between my neediness and my true needs.