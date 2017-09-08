Buying a used car? Here are four things to consider first.

Sometimes buying a used car can be more trouble than it’s worth.

This is another subject where everyone you ask will have their own opinion on what is best, which is usually driven (pardon the pun) by their previous experience. For example, those who have only ever had trouble with second hand cars will tell you to buy new.

Ultimately though, whether it’s more cost effective to buy new or used really comes down to the specific car you are interested in and the specific deals available.

Generally speaking, a new car can lose a lot of value as soon as you drive it out the door, so for that reason I tend to favour used over new. But on the other hand, there is always a risk with a used car that it comes with its own problems.

So you may need to compromise. Perhaps looking at a used car that is an ex-demo or still fairly new with a warranty could be a happy medium. That said, here are the steps I would take when making my decision.