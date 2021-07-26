Former Home & Away actor Dieter Brummer, 45, has died.

Dieter Brummer, a former Home & Away actor, has died at the age of 45.

The Australian actor was best known for his role as Shane Parrish on the soap opera, appearing in 557 episodes from 1992 to 1996.

A leading teen heartthrob of his time, Brummer won two Logies as most popular actor for his role on Home & Away.

Dieter Brummer was a heartthrob on Home & Away in 90s. Image: Getty.

His character was one half of the show's rather iconic couple, Shane and Angel, alongside Melissa George’s Angel Brooks. However Brummer has always said their on-screen chemistry did not transfer off the screen.

Brummer's character eventually died from blood poisoning in a 1996 episode.

Switching to reality, NSW Police confirmed to TV Tonight that they responded to concerns for welfare at a home in Glenhaven on the afternoon of Saturday, July 24.

They found Mr Brummer inside. His death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

"Heartbreaking news. We have lost a free spirit," said his fellow former actor on Home & Away, Steve Comey, who broke the news on Monday afternoon.

"Way too young, way too soon."