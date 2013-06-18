Did you know these celebrities were adopted?

Hands up if you enjoy finding out random facts about famous people? Me too, me too.

Unfortunately, in my experience, celebrity factoids are not terribly useful in day-to-day life (except during pub trivia nights), but they're a nice reminder that Hollywood stars, politicians and brilliant thinkers are people just like us, with histories and quirks of their own.

Knowing that Marilyn Monroe, Nelson Mandela and John Lennon were raised by people other than their parents won't get you a pay rise, but it's worth storing this article in your mental files just in case you find yourself on Millionaire Hot Seat one day.

(NB: If this does in fact happen, and a question about adopted celebrities sees you winning millions, the iVillage team humbly requests a cut of your fortune. Thank you.)

Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe, born Norma Jean Mortenson, went to live with a family friend at age 11, having lived in at least nine foster homesduring her childhood. Marilyn's biological mother, Gladys Baker, was psychologically unstable and was eventually committed to an institution in Norwalk.

John Lennon

The iconic musician's parents separated when he was 3 years old. His father disappeared while on a naval ship, and his mother allowed him to be raised by his Aunt and Uncle from age 5. While Lennon's mum had interactions with her son, she never raised him full-time. It is believed she was unable to care for him.

Nelson Mandela

The former South African President was adopted by Chief Jongintaba Dalindyebo, the acting regent of the Thembu people, following his father's death. Mandela was 9 years old at the time.