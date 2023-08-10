Yesterday, it was announced a 14-year-old social media star had died. It was all a hoax.

24 hours after news broke that Lil Tay and her brother had died, the teen rapper has come out and said they are both "safe and alive".

In a statement to TMZ, the 14-year-old said she was "completely heartbroken and struggling to even find the right words to say," after the ordeal.

"It’s been a very traumatising 24 hours," Lil Tay told the publication.

"All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess."

The internet personality claims she was the victim of a hacking scandal.

"My Instagram account was compromised by a third party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumours regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong," she said.

Here's what we know.

A fake death post.

In a post on Lil Tay’s Instagram account on Wednesday, it was announced that the social media star had died, "leaving an irreplaceable void" that would be felt by all who knew and loved her.

It also strangely referred to the social media star by a different name.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing," the statement read.