Las Vegas weddings, tattoos and blood drinking: The return of the whirlwind celebrity romance.

Have you noticed something strangely familiar about the way celebrity couples have been acting lately?

Take Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian - known to us as Kravis (because are celeb couples even a thing if they do not have a nickname?) - who got engaged in late October after a year of dating and have just tied the knot in a chapel in Las Vegas with an Elvis impersonator officiating the ceremony. They married at around 1.30 in the morning, mere hours after Barker performed at the Grammy Awards.

If you think you've heard this story before, it's likely you're old remembering another famous couple, who, let's face it, you wouldn't immediately picture together.

Cast your mind back to November 1998. Former basketball player Dennis Rodman and actress Carmen Electra, who had been dating for months, walked into a Las Vegas wedding chapel after an all-night bender and exchanged vows.

Rodman filed for an annulment nine days later, stating he had not been of sound mind (likely due to the aforementioned all-night bender).

Not that we're saying Kravis won't go the distance! Stranger things have happened. But there does seem to be quite a few intense - and intensely short-lived - celebrity romances going around at the moment, which is giving us serious 90s and noughties vibes.