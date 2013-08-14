Did Katy Perry really rip off this song? Listen and decide.

Well this is awkward, Katy Perry’s new song Roar sounds an awful lot like 33-year-old American singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles’ Brave.

Brave was release three months ago and to make it even more awkward Perry tweeted about how much she loved Bareilles at the time of the release.

You probably don’t immediately recognise Sara Bareilles by name but you will definitely recognise her debut single, Love Song, which was nominated for the 2009 Grammy Awards for Song of the Year and stayed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a phenomenal 41 weeks.

Take a listen to the two clips below and let us know what you think in the comments below:

Sara Bareilles’ Brave:

Katy Perry’s Roar:

2. Speculation is building that there’s another royal wedding on the way. Details here.

3. So THIS is what happens when you sit next to Gwyneth Paltrow.



One writer has spoken of her wrath at having to sit next to Gwyneth Paltrow “due to the inflexibility of the alphabet” and enduring the circus that comes with being a celebrity of her calibre at a literary event at East Hampton’s Library.

Paltrow was there with her husband Chris Martin and kids Moses and Apple to promote her cookbook It’s All Good but didn’t win over fellow guest and author Christine Oxenburg.

On her blog she wrote a scathing account of what it was like to sit next to the A-Lister and how she tried to exact her meaty revenge with the 40-year-old clean-eating vegan.

“Then the divinity in question arrived with hubby, children and a couple of massive bodyguards. The worshippers blocked my view of the whole world, abusing my tiny territory upon which to abandon their trash or lean their sorry asses.