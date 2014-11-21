"Cancer may take my life, but it can't take my friends."

By ANA FERGUSON

Ana Ferguson is 44 years old. She’s got 4 kids. And she’s dying.

She has stage four breast cancer, and she doesn’t know how long she’s got left on this planet.

So, we’re bringing you Diary of the Dying. A place where Ana will share her fears, her days, and her astonishingly candid thoughts on life and death. We’re honoured that she came to us with this idea, and so excited to publish her words.

Here’s Ana, on the women who keep her life together:

I’m part of my own little sisterhood. My friends who lift me up and see right through me. Without them, well… I would still be dying. But my life wouldn’t be the same.

I’m OK to bare my soul through the pounding of the keyboard, but I am pretty terrible at vocalising it. I am the queen of the “glass half-full” philosophy 99% of the time and more often than not, I’m the one making the jokes (and laughing at them). This is all a very authentic display, as I have trained my mind to be that way and each day I see how incredibly privileged I am to have had the life I have, including my amazing sister and the sisterhood.

I also know… My emotions are one of the few things I do have control of in this disease and I choose to be happy.

But we all need people in our lives who see through that. And my sisterhood can see through my veneer of happiness and whilst not requiring me to ‘talk about it’ they just get it. They gather around me and pull up my pants when they are falling down, they celebrate my ups and commiserate my downs.

They share their own woes with me and grant me normality, by embracing me, in celebrating their ups and downs as well, whilst not looking at me with the “poor Ana eyes”. (Please, if you have a friend who is dying, don’t look at them with the “poor you” eyes). It’s an equal playing field, in which no scores are recorded and the sisterhood is simply formed out of love, laughter, respect and in our case daggy dancing, good wine, good food, and sleepovers.