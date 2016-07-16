news

  1. Nice death toll reaches 84; killer identified.

At least 84 people are dead, including 10 children, and up to 202 more — including three Australians — are injured following a terrorist attack in Nice, France.

As many as 52 more people are in critical condition, and 25 of those are in intensive care, BuzzFeed News reports.

The attack occurred just after 11pm local time (7:48am AEST) on 14 July, when a lorry accelerated into crowds of thousands during a Bastille Day celebration in the southern city.

The driver, who has been named by the Paris prosecutor as 31-year-old French Tunisian Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, was shot dead at the scene.

French police have been searching Bouhlel’s home.

“Investigations are currently under way to establish if the individual acted alone or if he had accomplices who might have fled,” interior ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brander said, according to ABC News.

A picture taken on July 15, 2016 shows an aerial view of the site of the deadly attack. (Photo: VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images)

Bouhlel's ex-wife has been arrested and held in custody, Paris prosecutor Francois Molins said.

A French flag is currently flying over Sydney harbour in solidarity, as France observes three days of national mourning.

Other Australian landmarks including the Victorian parliament, Adelaide town hall, Perth Council House and Brisbane City Hall have also lit up in blue, red, and white.

For current updates on this developing story, see this post.

Concerned about friends or family? Call DFAT: 1300 555 135 or +61 2 6261 3305 (if outside Australia)

2. Victorian baby allegedly showed signs of "shaken baby syndrome".

A Victorian baby allegedly murdered by her father in August 2015 showed signs of brain damage linked to shaken baby syndrome.

The baby's dad, 24-year-old Joby Anthony Rowe, faced Bendigo magistrates court yesterday.

Rowe pleaded not guilty to murdering three-month-old Alanah, Guardian Australia reports. He was committed to stand trial on a charge of murder.

Alanah became critically ill  on 29 August and he died the next day.

Brain scans revealed Alanah had suffered subdural haemorrhages, which are a result of shaken baby syndrome, according to forensic paediatrician Joanna Tully.

No trauma was detected on baby Alanah’s skull, Dr Tully said.

3. Portrait of Barry Humphries wins Archibald Prize.

This year's prestigious Archibald Prize has been awarded to Louise Hearman for her portrait of 82-year-old comedian and actor Barry Humphries.

Hearman won $100,000 for her oil on masonite painting, which took several years to create, ABC News reports.

4. Pokemon Go players warned to be aware of surroundings after masked hold-up.

It's been an unfortunate couple of days for players of the insanely popular Pokemon-catching app, Pokemon Go.

On Wednesday, a man and a woman were held up while playing the app at a skate park in Sydney.

The pair were at a Tahmoor park in Sydney's south-west at 7pm playing the popular app when a white Toyota Hilux reversed across their path.

Two masked men, one carrying a rifle, then allegedly approached and threatened them before fleeing in the car, empty-handed.

Car crashes and a hold up: Players of Pokemon Go (pictured) have had an unfortunate few days.

A search has so far failed to locate the men or the car.

Police said the incident was a warning to Pokemon Go players to be aware of their surroundings.

The incident follows another police warning earlier this week about the dangers of playing Pokemon Go while behind the wheel after two motorists were caught in Cabramatta using the app while driving near a busy pedestrian crossing.

Yet another incident this week near Brisbane saw a woman backing her car into another at Toowoomba's Picnic Point during a Pokemon Go session, according to a crash report.

"There were cars pulled over everywhere obviously chasing Pokemon," Brisband panel beater Darren Holmes told ABC News.

5. Man pleads guilty to murdering homeless woman.

A man has admitted murdering homeless woman Rose-Marie Sheehy, 32, whose body was found in a car park in Adelaide last year, Adelaide Now reports.

Jason Luther Curtis, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty in the Adelaide Magistrates Court yesterday to the young woman's murder in May last year.

The body of Ms Sheehy, who was known to friends as Rosie, was discovered decomposing in the undergroung car park of a business in Unley.

Curtis will face sentencing in the Supreme Court next month.

6. Two-year-old boy choked to death on bubblegum in Perth Kmart.

The toddler who choked to death on a piece of bubblegum in front of horrified shoppers at a Perth Kmart can be named as Eisa Rahman, The Daily Mail reports.

The two-year-old boy was with his mother at the Joondalup, Perth, Kmart on Monday after when he accidentally swallowed a piece of bubblegum and started choking.

The little boy turned blue in the face and bypassers attempted to rescue the child, with one woman running into a chemist next door to ask for help, according to witnesses.

By the time paramedics arrived, Eisa was unconscious and had stopped breathing.

7. Trump announces running partner.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has announced on Twitter that Indiana Governor Mike Pence will be his running mate.

The new Trump-Pence logo has immediately met with ridicule on Twitter.

8. Thousands of Filipino drug users turn themselves in.

Tens of thousands of drug addicts in The Phillipines have surrendered themselves to the government after new President Rodrigo Duterte urged citizens to kill drug users and dealers, The Daily Mail reports.

Mr Duterte won elections in May and promised a harsh  crackdown on drugs.

Presidential Communications Office Secretary Martin Andanar said close to 60,000 drug addicts have surrendered to authorities since the administration began its strict anti-drug campaign.

9. Poll: 82% want nation-wide shutdown of greyhound racing industry

Almost 22,000 people have voted in a Facebook poll asking whether there should be an Australia-wide ban on greyhound racing.

A whopping with 82 per cent voted in favour of completely shutting down the industry, ABC News reports.

Lateline ran the poll after New South Wales and the ACT moved to end the sport in 2017.

10. The Sydney Opera House seal has returned

The Sydney Opera House seal, which first appeared with an older seal earlier this week on the iconic building's VIP entrance steps, has returned.

This time, the young seal was spotted sunning itself solo, pedestrian.TV reports.

According to @carolineofsyd, who posted a cute Instagram video of the furry friend, staff said it's about two weeks old, and that its older companion is a male.

