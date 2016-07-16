We’ve rounded up the news you need to know today, so you don’t have to go searching.

Nice death toll reaches 84; killer identified.

At least 84 people are dead, including 10 children, and up to 202 more — including three Australians — are injured following a terrorist attack in Nice, France.

As many as 52 more people are in critical condition, and 25 of those are in intensive care, BuzzFeed News reports.

The attack occurred just after 11pm local time (7:48am AEST) on 14 July, when a lorry accelerated into crowds of thousands during a Bastille Day celebration in the southern city.

Who is the Nice terror attack suspect? Everything we know so far https://t.co/YNSTemw8xo — Telegraph News (@TelegraphNews) July 15, 2016

The driver, who has been named by the Paris prosecutor as 31-year-old French Tunisian Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, was shot dead at the scene.

French police have been searching Bouhlel’s home.

“Investigations are currently under way to establish if the individual acted alone or if he had accomplices who might have fled,” interior ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brander said, according to ABC News.

Bouhlel's ex-wife has been arrested and held in custody, Paris prosecutor Francois Molins said.

A French flag is currently flying over Sydney harbour in solidarity, as France observes three days of national mourning.

Other Australian landmarks including the Victorian parliament, Adelaide town hall, Perth Council House and Brisbane City Hall have also lit up in blue, red, and white.

Concerned about friends or family? Call DFAT: 1300 555 135 or +61 2 6261 3305 (if outside Australia)

2. Victorian baby allegedly showed signs of "shaken baby syndrome".

A Victorian baby allegedly murdered by her father in August 2015 showed signs of brain damage linked to shaken baby syndrome.

The baby's dad, 24-year-old Joby Anthony Rowe, faced Bendigo magistrates court yesterday.

Rowe pleaded not guilty to murdering three-month-old Alanah, Guardian Australia reports. He was committed to stand trial on a charge of murder.