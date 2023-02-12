Derek Percy was one of Australia's longest serving prisoners. He's been called 'the most evil offender in our history'.

It’s Sunday the 20th of July, 1969.

A crisp winter's day by the water in Warneet, just over 50km southeast of Melbourne.

It’s a small seaside town, the gulls are out; the air smells of the sea and only a few shops line the sleepy streets… CCTV didn’t exist yet.

The winter feels even cooler by the ocean so no fishermen are out today to brave the icy breeze.

In fact, no one's out at all except 11-year-old Shane Spiller and his childhood friend 12-year-old Yvonne Tuohy as they weave through a dirt trail and make their way towards Ski Beach to set up a picnic.

It’s school holidays in the 60s, so the kids were out and about exploring the world unsupervised. As long as they made it home before the streetlights turned on, they were fine.

Little did Shane and Yvonne know, they weren’t fine.

A man had been watching them from his car for a while now.

Listen to Mamamia's True Crime Conversations podcast. Story continues below.

The pair collect dried driftwood to make a little bonfire; they eat their packed snacks and eventually they pack up and head back.

Shane leads the way, but before the pair make it off the dirt trail on their way home, the man appears with a knife.

He grabs Yvonne and holds the knife to her neck; he plans to take Yvonne away, and he tells Shane to come too.

Shane just so happened to be holding a small tomahawk that he had brought along to chop firewood, and bravely waves it at the man who backs away with Yvonne.