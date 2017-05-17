A beauty blogger is removing her blackheads with dental floss and we can't look away.

Pimple popping videos have just reached a new level of crazy/mesmerising/I can’t wait to try this at home.

Want to remove those pesky blackheads on your face? Apparently all you need is a hot towel, dental floss and some mouth wash.

Beauty Vlogger Sukhi Mann recently posted a video to Instagram, demonstrating how to make the most of this dental-inspired beauty hack.

In the post, Mann explains that you should start by placing a hot towel on the problem area (like your nose) for about five minutes - allowing time for the heat to open up your pores.

Once your pores are opened, you take a disposable dental floss pick and drag it down your nose in a scraping motion. When you feel like you've remove all the blackheads you can, rinse the area with a mild cleanser, followed by some mouthwash or your usual toner and then moisturise.

It seems so simple and it looks like it actually works.

When Sukhi posted the video she asked her followers to give it a try and get back to her with their feedback - and they did.

"OMG thank you so much," one person wrote. "My blackheads are really bad and I tried this and it worked. Amazing, thanks again."

Zoe Foster-Blake’s beauty advice for busy women. Post continues...

"Okay I just tried this and it was disgusting hahaha, you need to try it! It's also really good for getting the area where your nostril connects to your face you just have to squish your nose. Just try it," added another.

What do you think? Will you give it a try at home?