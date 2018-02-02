OK. There’s a new passive aggressive dating trend you need to be aware of.

If you’re single, obviously this applies to you. But it’s relevant for everyone. Yes, even you married or in-a-long-term-relationship people. And especially you guys over there with kids.

It’s called the ‘Thirst Trap” and, apparently, millennials are planting them on Instagram left, right and centre.

The practice was brought to our attention by an eagle-eyed Twitter dweller, who was very, very deep in Demi Lovato’s Instagram activity and noticed a peculiar pattern of behaviour.

A thorough investigation ensued, which determined a series of events between the pop singer and, randomly, Superman actor, Henry Cavill, was in fact an expertly executed case of ‘Thirst Trapping’.

So, what the hell is Thirst Trapping?

So glad you asked.

The ‘Thirst Trap’

At a top line level, a ‘Thirst Trap’ is a… well, it’s a trap where one individual lures and traps another individual into following them online and seeing their attractive selfies.

Think of it as the digital social media age equivalent of when Cady kept asking Aaron Samuels for help with Calculus, even though she was a maths genius and he had no idea.

Now, let's go a little deeper and look at the Demi Lovato Thirst Trap case study to find out exactly how one plants a Thirst Trap, and how you or someone you love could be falling into them without even knowing.

It's quite simple, there are only two parts.

Part One: Setting the trap