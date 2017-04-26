A detail in Demi Lovato's latest Instagram selfie has her fans furious.

Eating disorder survivor Demi Lovato has outraged and disappointed fans by spruiking a diet drink in a recent selfie.

The former Disney star has been open about her recovery from bulimia and other mental health issues and has become an advocate for those with similar struggles.

Which is why so many fans found it shocking the 24-year-old would post a sponsored Instagram snap promoting a detox tea.

Lovato explained her year was about “#selflove” and “truly taking care of [herself]”, adding that she was undergoing a 30-day “detox challenge” to “get rid of toxins” and bloating.

“I’m on Day 7 right now & it’s so easy! I just drink their tea every single day in my favourite purple tumbler,” she wrote before offering a promo code to fans who want a discount on their drink order.

“I want all of you to do the challenge with me!”

The fact this was a shameless advertising of a questionable product isn’t what has fans so irate; celebrities do that all the time. (Just ask the Kardashians.)

It’s that Lovato herself has acknowledged the slippery slope she found herself on while taking laxatives, and as a role model to many young girls, should understand the power of the potentially dangerous message she’s sending.