Delta Goodrem gives up business class to help scared kids.

Poor Delta Goodrem.
She gets a pretty awful rap for displaying some diva antics backstage, but the 31-year-old wasn’t looking for any attention when she decided to swap her business class seat from Sydney to Melbourne in order to take care of two children who were afraid of flying without their parents.
The children in question, Annalise, 13, and Nicholas, 8, McKewen, were saying goodbye to their mother Lynda outside the airport terminal, when Delta overheard their conversation.
She introduced herself to the family and promised Lynda she’d take care of her kids on their voyage to Melbourne, where their father Wayne was waiting to greet them.
pre ? T time ??#getthelook [email protected] [email protected] A photo posted by Delta Goodrem (@deltagoodrem) on