Delta Goodrem gives up business class to help scared kids.

“When my husband collected them at the other end we found out she had spent the majority of the flight with them and given up her seat to care for them,” Lynda McKewen said.

“I was so overwhelmed and grateful for her generous and kind gesture. She is a truly special human being.”

Delta sat next to the children the entire flight and played games to distract them from the windy weather and turbulence.

Annalise and Nicholas have travelled alone once before, but this time they were heading to the Australian Open where their dad Wayne referees.

“They relaxed as soon as they met Delta,” said Lynda McKewan.

It appears as though the Christmas magic is alive and well.

