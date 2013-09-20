food

6 chicken casseroles your family will love

No matter the season, your family will crave these rich, satisfying chicken casseroles all year.

Casserole chicken pot pie casserole

Two classic comfort carbs—pot pie and dumplings—combine for the ultimate family meal. It’s a cinch to make with frozen puff pastry, and even easier if you have leftover rotisserie chicken in the house.Get the recipe: Chicken Pot Pie Casserole

Chicken cacciatore casserole

The traditional Italian “hunter’s stew” with woodsy herbs and earthy mushrooms becomes a one-dish meal with the addition of long-grain rice. A quick bake in the oven lets each grain soak up the sweet and tangy sauce.Get the recipe: Chicken Cacciatore Casserole

“40 cloves of garlic” chicken casserole

Though this version of the famous chicken recipe doesn’t require you to peel and cook 40 cloves of garlic, it’s still jam-packed with rich flavor. The cloves melt into the sauce as it bakes, creating a subtle and pleasing pungency in each bite.Get the recipe: "40 Cloves of Garlic" Chicken Casserole

Spicy southern chicken and rice casserole

There are infinite versions of the classic Southern American chicken-and-wild rice pilaf, but the dish is so satisfying and delicious, we couldn’t resist adding another recipe to the roster. This one gives a wink to Cajun style with the holy trinity of onions, celery, and bell peppers—and a dash of heat.

Get the recipe: Spicy Southern Chicken and Rice Casserole

Chicken stroganoff casserole

You won’t find heavy, gloppy sauce here, but make no mistake: This is stroganoff through and through. Meaty mushrooms and comforting noodles in cream sauce lighten up a bit when baked with chicken instead of beef.

Get the recipe: Chicken Stroganoff Casserole

