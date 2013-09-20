6 chicken casseroles your family will love

Though this version of the famous chicken recipe doesn’t require you to peel and cook 40 cloves of garlic, it’s still jam-packed with rich flavor. The cloves melt into the sauce as it bakes, creating a subtle and pleasing pungency in each bite.Get the recipe: "40 Cloves of Garlic" Chicken Casserole

Spicy southern chicken and rice casserole

There are infinite versions of the classic Southern American chicken-and-wild rice pilaf, but the dish is so satisfying and delicious, we couldn’t resist adding another recipe to the roster. This one gives a wink to Cajun style with the holy trinity of onions, celery, and bell peppers—and a dash of heat.

Get the recipe: Spicy Southern Chicken and Rice Casserole