'I need it.' The Mamamia team share the 13 items they're eyeing off this month.

Christmas is right around the corner, so you already know I’m writing out my wishlist and preparing my shopping cart.

Not that I need an excuse – shopping is my favourite pastime after all.

Every time the festive season rolls around, I like to indulge and treat myself by buying something that I’ve been eyeing off for a while.

And sure, there’s a lot of things that I’ve been desperately wanting to get my hands on, but when I reflected back, I was constantly reminded of all the times I've admired the crème de la crème of home appliances: The KitchenAid from JB Hi-Fi.

The classic trademark design, the heavy duty materials and of course, the fact that I could tell people that I’m a proud owner of a KitchenAid were all screaming out at me when I first laid eyes on it.

That was when I knew two things:

1. Basmah, you’re officially turning into your mother.

2. You need a KitchenAid.

I can already see it becoming a family heirloom. Too much? Okay, I’ll slow down.

While it’s definitely an investment, I just know I’m going to get so much use out of it. I enjoy baking, especially when my niece and nephews are over, and beating buttercream by hand is… not something I want anyone to suffer through.

I’ve seen first hand how quickly the KitchenAid gets the job done, so not only is it going to look gorgeous on my kitchen counter, but it’s also going to save me so much time.