“I couldn't sleep." Within two years of her divorce, Sarah was over $35,000 in debt.

When I got pregnant with my daughter, life was going well. I was in a happy relationship, lived in a lovely home, my career was heading in the right direction and I enjoyed stints of overseas travel. I felt settled and accomplished.

Things quickly unravelled as my pregnancy progressed, and my relationship continued to deteriorate after our daughter was born.

So, a family breakdown led to my current set of circumstances. And that’s been made worse over time with family law processes and basically, having to start my life all over again.

Following the divorce, relocation and job change, I found myself losing sleep over unmanageable debt for the first time in my life.

Despite working, being a single mother meant family expenses pushed me towards credit cards and personal loans to make ends meet.

My financial struggle quickly ballooned into problem debt totalling over $35,000.

When I couldn’t repay my debts, I tried to find a consolidation loan with cheaper rates and reduced repayments. I spent many sleepless nights applying for loans and devastatingly, halved my credit rating in the process.

Time and time again I was told I didn’t have enough income for a consolidation loan, or asked to pay fees over $10,000, or that my only option was bankruptcy.

Being a single parent meant going bankrupt was off the cards, and I certainly didn’t have spare money for fees.

