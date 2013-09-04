Mum vs Life: ''I don't ever really switch off from work"

Welcome to the latest instalment of our brand new series Mum vs Life. Each week we’ll feature a prominent Aussie mum and take you through her day.

This week we talk to Nine newsreader Deb Knight, mum of two.

WAKE UP: "My alarm goes off at what I call 'stupid o'clock'...



When I’m working on the Today Show or Weekend Today my alarm goes off at what I call ‘stupid o’clock’ – around 4am. When I’m not working my two kids give me the luxury of sleeping in till around 7am. That sort of wake up is tough – there’s no getting around it, but you do adjust. I usually wear my comfy fluffy PJ’s to bed and when I first get up I roll into the car and head straight into the office – the hair and makeup pit crew get me sorted once I’m there.

BREAKFAST: "I need a couple of coffees to get me started..."



I can’t survive without brekkie! On work days I need a couple of coffees to get me started and usually have some sourdough toast with avocado and a fresh juice. When I’m not working it’s muesli. A bit of extra sleep would go down a treat.

BATH vs SHOWER: "Showers are usually all I have time for..."



I love a long luxurious bath, but I usually have to wait till the kids go to bed otherwise they want to jump in too. Showers are usually all I have time for though.

GETTING DRESSED: "I go for comfort and practicality over fashion..."



Being a newsreader the most important thing is that what I wear or how I look is not distracting. I want viewers to listen to the news I am delivering rather than fixate on what I look like. Keeping across new fashion trends is a full time job so I rely on all the help I can from the Channel Nine stylists. During the non-work days I go for comfort and practicality over fashion – that is obviously what I prefer to wear.

WORK: "I don't ever really switch off from work..."



4.15 is when I leave for work. A typical day involves reading all the papers and listening to the radio before the show starts, then working out story selection, subbing scripts, getting ready in hair and makeup and going on air.

I love my work – I’m always learning so much and having to role with whatever the news day brings. It can be very exciting. I got my current position after having worked at Channel 10 reading the Sydney 5pm news.

I don’t ever really switch off from work. I always have to know what’s going on news wise, so it’s lucky my husband is a news junkie too.