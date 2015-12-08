A letter to my mum with dementia: "I miss you so much".

You never even look particularly happy in whatever little world you are now in. I’m not even sure you’re in one. If I could do something to make the dementia go away or make things right I would, but it isn’t as easy as that. Some days you have ‘good’ days, dad can make you laugh about certain things you’ve seen on TV and you do laugh in the right places at some of the shows on GOLD and it makes me think there is still someone in there.

Dad has been brilliant, although I doubt that would surprise you. He does everything for you from getting you up in the morning, taking you to the loo, brushing your teeth, dressing you, feeding you, giving you your tablets, taking you out, bathing you, drying your hair (which he is crap at)… there is nothing he doesn’t do. You go to daycare on weekdays which I know you would hate the idea of if you were well. You’ll be pleased to hear you cause trouble there and despite it being a dementia specialist centre you keep them on their toes. Annoyingly, they are closing the daycare down as local authorities don’t send enough people there due to the costs and you will soon be going to a daycare which isn’t a dementia specialist, which we are dreading. We’ll have to see how it goes.

You’d be proud that I continue your legacy of causing trouble and over the last few years have had to deal with benefits people, social workers, doctors, consultants, care workers and so on. Most of them have been helpful but the ones which haven’t have been told so. I even contacted the Daily Mail (your paper of choice sadly) to let them know about your daycare closing. I’ve been to a court hearing to dispute your benefits and sat in with social workers and doctors to discuss you and made sure you got the best they could offer. I think your consultant is a little bit scared of me but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

And, don’t get me started on the media’s portrayal of dementia. The good thing is that it’s in the news a lot these days and awareness is definitely at a high which can only be a good thing in finding a cure, or in the case of FTD finding a cause. One of the joys of your dementia is that it seems quite unexplained why you got it. But, one thing that really irritates me is the media love showing images of little old men and women doing some knitting or having a cup of tea when they are talking about dementia. Or, if they do show someone under 65 they are generally well and still getting on with things and are clearly in the very early stages of the disease. I’d love a news outlet to have the guts to show someone with dementia properly through the later stages – pacing around shouting and swearing and using bad language that they never had before or the other extreme sitting staring into the distance not aware of what is going on, struggling to understand what someone is saying to them, not being able to brush their own teeth, their grandchildren having more understanding of how to do things, not knowing their own family… the list is endless.