Dear Future Baby, I've cried in fear we may never meet.

When you are having a tantrum and throwing your toys at my head and I tell your Dad that if you do it one more time I might just throw them back he will casually say with a smirk on his face ‘hey remember that time you chased me around the house waving your injection pen at me because you were frustrated for no good reason’.

When people are “gooing” and “gaahing” over you when we are out and about and wanting to hold and play with you, and you want nothing to do with them, I will remember back to when I wanted nothing to do with other people either. Back to when I refused to get dressed and leave the house because I was so tired, emotional and over everyone, that all I wanted was to be home and in my own company.

When you are refusing to eat the food that I am trying to feed you, after making it all from scratch and crying because you don’t like it or you want something else, your Dad will be silently laughing and thinking back to the time when my hormones made me so irrational that I sobbed just like you are now; because the hamburger bun slid off my plate and I refused to eat it and went hungry because I was too stubborn to give in.

When you won’t let anyone else near you and you don’t want to be with anyone else but me, when I can’t even fit a five-minute shower into my day because you can’t be away from me for that long, when all you want is to lie on my chest and be with me that will be ok, because I will know that there were days when I couldn’t be away from your Dad. That there were days when I needed him literally next to me all day every day, and that sometimes there’s only one person who can give you comfort and they make sacrifices that you don’t know about at the time. I will give that to you, even when it’s frustrating and I smell like three-day-old baby vomit.

One day when we are driving in the car just you and I and all of sudden you are throwing up in my once clean car, and I can’t pull over despite the fact that you are crying, I’ll think back to the time that I was driving to work through my very first cycle of fertility treatment and feeling so ordinary and nauseous when all of a sudden I had to throw up in a three-day-old coffee cup because the traffic was horrible and I couldn’t pull over then either.

The facts on fertility. Post continues below.

