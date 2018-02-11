Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. It looks like Dean might drop a bomb on tonight’s Married at First Sight.

We’ve got very exciting news for MAFS fans… and very sad news for Tracey.

It seems like there’s going to be an unexpected breakup on tonight’s episode of the reality show in which people fake marry each other. Well, unexpected for Tracey.

In case you missed it, Tracey fake married Dean and things were going well… until Dean met Davina at the first dinner party.

Dean and Davina immediately locked eyes across the table and Davina asked, “Do you work out, Deano?”. From there the two flirted and admitted to their fellow fake-married friends that they fancied each other.

Now during an exclusive preview on Talking Married, Dean tells fellow grooms Telv and Patrick, just before the commitment ceremony, that things are up in the air between him and Tracey.

“I’m still up in the air a little bit, to be honest,” he says while the three men are sitting on the beach.

“Just not 100 per cent sure either way,” he explains.