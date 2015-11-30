The families of two West Australian surfers who went missing during a surfing trip in Mexico say they “hold deep fears for the safety of their sons” after a pair of bodies was found in a burnt out van, similar to the one they were travelling in.

Dean Lucas and Adam Coleman went missing a week ago and while their fates remain unclear, their families are worried a “tragic event” has occurred.

“The families and partners are aware the van in which they were travelling has been located by Mexican authorities and that a tragic event has occurred,” the families said in a statement released by DFAT on Sunday.

“The families hold deep fears for the safety of their sons but stress that they are still waiting for details to be confirmed.”

Lucas’ girlfriend, Josie Cox, also confirmed her fears for her partner in a post on her Facebook.

The van, a Chevrolet with a bicycle on the back and a spare tyre like theirs, was found in the state of Sinaloa — considered one of the most dangerous and violent places in the country.

“Nothing is confirmed, it’s just a similar van,” Ms Cox told ABC News.

“(It’s) most likely theirs but I’m keeping positive it’s not.”

Ms Cox, who has been behind an exhaustive social media campaign to help find the surfers also posted a devastating messagign revealing that Lucas had been planning to propose to her when he returned.

Lucas and Coleman are from Golden Bay, an outer southern suburb of Perth, and were travelling in a caravan towards Guadalajara on a surfing holiday, but failed to arrive at their destination by November 21.

The experienced surfers were known to take off from main routes and surf unknown spots, but when their families did not hear from them they began to worry. Adam Coleman’s mother usually heard from her son every few days. She also posted a heartbreaking message to Facebook.

Zanandy Cattermole, from Perth wrote overnight “Our sons life has left us, but they will be with us forever in our hearts …”