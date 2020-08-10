"The moment I learned trying to 'do it all' was my downfall."

The realisation happened during Lockdown 1.0. It was only 11am and I felt exhausted, stressed out and irritable.

While trying to teach fractions to my Year 1 son, my preppy was tugging at my arm to help him with his French lesson (I don't speak French). The dog was crying for a walk (and smelling like a stray) and my phone was pinging every 15 minutes reminding me that I had a Zoom meeting scheduled and I needed to pop a suit jacket over my activewear.

I'd stayed up until midnight the night before finishing work tasks, meal prepping and folding laundry. But still, my to-do list was staring back at me – like a recurring chin pimple that no face mask can cure.

That's the day I decided to hand in my resignation to the Institute of Advanced Juggling. The pay was crap. The working conditions were appalling. My juniors were uncooperative at best. And the only guarantee was a one-way trip to burn out.

Trying to do it all had become my biggest downfall.

I needed to readjust my expectations if I wanted to fall back in love with my life. And my life was pretty damn fabulous if I stood still long enough to notice. I have two healthy kids, a comfortable home, and a job I love. Sure, COVID-19 is the curveball we'd love to return to sender, but in the grand scheme of things? Life is good.

When Lockdown 2.0 kicked off in Victoria, I dived in with a new mantra – Do what you can, outsource what you can afford, and let go of the rest. I also decided to accept that stressful moments are inevitable, it's how you deal with them that makes all the difference.