'The viral TikTok about the daycare debate that had me in tears.'

Since becoming a mother for the first time two years ago I've learned many things about myself. Among the lessons that have come through thick and fast: I've come to realise that the bounds in which I can feel guilt are limitless.

On any given day I will feel the chest-tightening tug of guilt that laden my every decision...

She's had too much sodium in her meals.

I checked my phone too much in front of her.

Our house isn't child-proof enough.

I switched on the TV for a moment of peace.

I didn't read enough to her last night.

I lost my cool at the supermarket.

I'm not spending enough one-on-one time with her before the next baby arrives.

And the all-consuming: I'm working too much and she's being raised by daycare educators.

That one. That's the one that's breaking my heart in two at the moment. And my TikTok algorithm is doing everything to remind me of that.

Every time I open TikTok my FYP seems to know exactly how to kick me when I'm down. As I scroll video after video has a decided undertone or theme around childcare.

At first I saw this video from user @samdaneames whose post has reached one million views for sharing their thoughts on modern childcare habits.

"You know what's messed up?" he says in the video. "That the world thinks it's totally normal, and it's totally fine for you to just have some kids, drop them off at a daycare, not see them for 80 per cent of the day, see them for a couple of hours in the evening and that's it. And no one has a problem with that."