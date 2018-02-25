tv

Literally just a list of where to find everyone from Married at First Sight on Instagram.

We’re halfway through this season of Married at First Sight, and surely we’re all thinking the same thing: how can I… can someone help me… where do I stalk these people on Instagram? But you can stop googling. And stalking.

LISTEN: Clare and Jessie Stephens discuss the fact Davina is DEFINITELY on the show for the Instagram followers and that’s OK. (Post continues after audio.)

You have time, hobbies, things to do. We don’t. So we found your favourite stars from Married at First Sight on Instagram and put them all in one place. Not all heroes wear capes.

Ryan

Davina

A post shared by Davina Rankin (@davvyxx) on

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Bachelor: The Finale 2019

Mamamia Recaps
ADVERTISEMENT

Alycia

A post shared by A L Y C I A (@alyciafelicity) on

Mat

ADVERTISEMENT

Sara

A post shared by ???? S A R A H R O Z A ???? (@sarahjaneroza) on

Telv

A post shared by Telverne Williams (@telv11) on

ADVERTISEMENT

Tracey

A post shared by Tracey Jewel (@traceyjewel_ify) on

Dean

A post shared by Dean Wells (@deanwells) on

ADVERTISEMENT

Charlene

A post shared by charlene (@thisischarlenep) on

Patrick

ADVERTISEMENT

Jo

A post shared by Jo Jo (@foxyjojo77) on

Sean

A post shared by Sean Donnelly (@seandonners9) on

ADVERTISEMENT

Gabrielle

Nasser

Who’s this cool guy #funny #fella

A post shared by Nasser Sultan (@nasser_mafs) on

ADVERTISEMENT

John

Where it all began

A post shared by John Robertson (@john_robertson_1962) on

Mel

Christmas cocktails with the crew ????????????❤️

A post shared by Melissa (@melissa_mafs) on

ADVERTISEMENT

Troy

A post shared by Troy Delmege (@troydelmege) on

Ashley

About to demolish the Burgersaurous ????❤️????

A post shared by Ash (@ashleyairvin) on

ADVERTISEMENT

Blair

Sean

Just getting in some rays…

A post shared by ✖️ S E A N T H O M S E N ✖️ (@seanythomsen) on

ADVERTISEMENT

Carly

Oh hello Sunshine ☀️

A post shared by Carly Bowyer (@carlybowyer) on

Justin

20 laps was a warm up when I ruled this pool. Now its the entire bloody workout! Haha.

A post shared by Justin (@justin_mafs) on

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???