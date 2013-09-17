A story where nobody wins, and everybody loses.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

When a relationship breaks down, it’s consequences can be far reaching. And those who are affected more than anyone else, are undoubtedly, the children.

Most couples choose to share custody of their children, finding a way – often with the help if the courts – to split up caring arrangements in a fair and workable way.

But how many parents would want to simply split up the children so that sharing was no longer an issue. If given the opportunity, how many parents would willingly be parted from one of their kids forever in order to have full custody of another child?

Well, these two men have done just that.

David Tutera (an American celebrity wedding planner, who organised Jennifer Lopez’s wedding) and his partner of ten years Ryan Jurica have parted ways. And after a nasty custody battle, a judge has allowed the couple to separate their children along biological lines.

It’s like a real-life version of The Parent Trap, only instead of Dennis Quaid and Natasha Richardon it’s two gay dads. And instead of Lindsay Lohan playing both twins, it’s two real babies who are biological half siblings.

Tutera and Jurica married in 2003, but say that the last six years of their relationship were strained.

In an effort to cement their relationship and recommit, the pair decided to have children.

They hoped that having a family would fix things – like many couples do.

In 2012, each man fertilised an egg from the same woman – and then implanted both eggs into the same surrogate.

The pair split six weeks after the twins had been conceived at the beginning of this year – on New Year’s Day, no less – and six months later their children were born.