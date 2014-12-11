An Australian was allegedly tortured for five-and-a-half years. Our government did nothing.

Former Guantanamo Bay detainee David Hicks has heckled Federal Attorney-General George Brandis at an awards ceremony in Sydney.

His outburst followed the release of a damning US Senate report which said the CIA used “brutal” torture tactics to interrogate suspects in the wake of the 9/11 attacks.

“Hey, my name is David Hicks,” he shouted, as Senator Brandis wrapped up his address at a Human Rights Awards function.

“I was tortured for five-and-a-half years in Guantanamo Bay in the full knowledge of your party. What do you have to say?”

The awards ceremony was being held on the same day the US Senate released a damning report into CIA torture which concluded that the intelligence agency used “brutal” and authorised methods.

As Senator Brandis walked off the stage at the Museum of Contemporary Arts, Mr Hicks told reporters he was a “coward” for not answering his question.

“He’s run away,” he said.

“It’s too late – he’s gone.”

Mr Hicks was at the event with his lawyer, Stephen Kenny who said his client was angry Senator Brandis was talking about human rights.

“I think David was surprised to find Minister Brandis there, talking about human rights, when he was a member of the Howard government who had so completely ignored David’s human rights,” Mr Kenny said.

“The Australian Government should be held to account how they allowed David Hicks to be treated.”

“Our real legal argument is that the offence to which he pleaded guilty to, simply does not exist in international or indeed Australian or American law.”

This morning, Mr Kenny told ABC News Breakfast the heckling was unplanned.

“We didn’t even know the Attorney-General was going to be speaking there, there was no premeditation.

“It was quite a spontaneous thought by David.

“He didn’t say anything to me about it.”

Mr Kenny said the CIA report didn’t tell the full story of what went on at Guantanamo Bay.

“This is a vindication of David,” he said.