When Katharine McPhee was 21, she met 56-year-old David Foster. 15 years later, they had a baby.

In 2006, a then 21-year-old Katharine McPhee decided to enter into the iconic singing competition American Idol.
She rose up the ranks and was the runner-up on the fifth season of the show, helping her to cement a career in theatre and music. Along the way though, she met a certain someone while she was a contestant.
And it was David Foster. A renowned composer, record producer and music executive, David and fellow musician extraordinaire Andrea Bocelli were brought onto the show as guests to help coach some of the contestants during their singing practices.
While David watched Katharine perform Whitney Houston's ballad 'I Have Nothing' – which is actually written by David himself – he praised her singing abilities and said she had a great future ahead of her.
Fast-forward 16 years and the pair are married and have one child together.
