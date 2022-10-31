When Katharine McPhee was 21, she met 56-year-old David Foster. 15 years later, they had a baby.

Soon after it was confirmed, they were dating. With a 34-year age-gap, and the fact four of his five daughters are older than Katharine, the tabloids had a field day.

Addressing the age-gap, David said to PEOPLE that the reference is often made with judgement.

"I've always said there's so many things that can bring a marriage or relationship down, and age difference is just one of them. There's so many things that can go wrong. We think we have it pretty together."

By 2018, David had proposed to Katharine.

Just prior to their engagement, Katharine's father had passed away, but before his death, Katharine and David had shared with him their plans to marry.

"My dad was so happy for me. My ring was the last thing I showed my dad before he passed and makes me smile when I look at this as a reminder of our last conversation," she wrote on Instagram with a picture of her engagement ring. "And now I’m ready to share with all of you what has been my sunshine amongst this painful loss. We're celebrating life and not forgetting love."

Soon after the news, the couple went to Italy to perform at a concert alongside Andrea Bocelli. Before they sang 'I Can't Help Falling in Love With You', Andrea said over the microphone to David, "A few years ago, I told you she was the one," to which David responded, "You were right."

In 2019, they married – exactly 13 years after the day Katharine's first single was released. Yes, the one which David produced.

"Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn't it? Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David," she said.